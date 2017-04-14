Chester residents complain about odor near local farms Local News Chester residents complain about odor near local farms Something apparently stinks in Chester County. A FOX 46 Charlotte viewer reached out to the station stating he can't even go outside in certain areas because "There is a God awful small and it's strong enough to make your eyes water."

There’s something in the air in Chester.

“It’s a mess. It’s nasty,” one resident said.

Every year about this time Anthony McMackin says a horrible small overtakes his neighborhood off Highway 72.

“It penetrates your home, your clothes, anything that’s absorbent it gets into,” he said.

The stench seems to be worse at certain times of the day.

“Your eyes burn and I don't know if it's just psychologically but you feel like you can't breathe, like bread sitting on the table, anything that's open, absorbent, that can absorb anything, cereal, whatever, when you open it, you can smell it,” he said.

There are farms all around Anthony. He thinks the smell is coming from the fertilizer that’s being put on the fields.

“They have piles of it and they put it in a machine and I think they spray it out of the machine,” he said.

FOX 46 Charlotte was not able to reach the property owner.

“If we can find some type of resolution I’m sure we’ll make everybody feel better,” McMackin said.

McMackin said he’s not trying to raise a stink – he just wants to breathe easier at home.