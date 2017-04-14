Saturday marks 6-month anniversary of unsolved murder of Ketie Jones Local News Saturday marks 6-month anniversary of unsolved murder of Ketie Jones A neighborhood remains uneasy as the sixth month anniversary of the death of 26-year-old Ketie Jones approaches.

In Plaza-Midwood safety is still on the forefront of many minds.

Jones was killed on her way home from a night out with friends. FOX 46 Charlotte talked to a handful of women in the area Friday to see with the anniversary approaching how much that unsolved murder is still on their minds.

Saturday’s six month anniversary of the death of Ketie Jones still has people in the Plaza-Midwood area talking.

“It’s definitely something I’m cognitive of, especially at night time,” a resident said.

Jones was shot to death in the early morning hours of October 15, 2016 as she was walking home alone in the 1300 block of the plaza. Her killer is still at large.

Her death is still shocking for some who said violent crime in this part of Charlotte is rare.

“I wouldn’t think anything alarming would happen out here, so it’s pretty surprising to hear,” another said.

Despite still feeling safe in this neighborhood – night habits are changing.

“If I’m walking I make sure someone is there to walk me home in groups of at least two or three,” one resident said.

“I don’t walk outside by myself at night, for one. I’m always with someone. I always keep someone with me. I always keep my phone in my hand,” another said.

And with her death still unsolved, an uneasy feeling remains for those who can’t forget.

“It’s definitely always going to be on your mind and always in the back of my mind because you don’t know who it was. I could be anybody. It could be the person walking past me right now, you know,” another said.

There have been no arrests in the murder of Ketie Jones. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. All calls and information are always kept anonymous and confidential, police say.