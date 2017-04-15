Flames take over house in Huntersville

Residents and their pets managed to escape a fire that took over their home in Huntersville on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the Wynfield Neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. at 14900 Billingshurst Court.

Crews say heavy flames engulfed the roof.



Both the residents and their two dogs escaped safely. No one was hurt.

The home suffered heavy damage throughout its entirety.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the back deck as a result of careless smoking.