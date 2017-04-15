Lancaster man arrested for shooting into cars with children inside

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after officials say he fired shots in two cars with children inside.

Lancaster County deputies say Ja’Mes Marcell Blair of Lancaster shot a handgun into two occupied cars on Norfolk Road on Thursday.

Deputies were called to the area just before 1:30 p.m. and talked with the occupants of the two cars, a 2004 Ford Expedition and a 1998 Honda Accord.

The Expedition had three adults and four children inside ranging in age from five months to 12 years. The Honda was occupied by two adults and one 13-year-old child. The passengers were relatives and acquaintances who were traveling together.

As deputies approached the intersection of Norfolk Road and Kirkover Drive near a home located at 2723 Norfolk Road, they heard gunfire.

Witnesses saw Blair in the yard at that location shooting a handgun toward the cars. Both cars were struck, deputies say.

They confirm a bullet struck the left rear tire of the Expedition and a bullet passed through the open driver’s window of the Accord and struck the windshield.

No one in both cars was injured.

Deputies discovered Blair inside the home. He was arrested on scene and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a fire arm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime and one count of possession of a stolen pistol.

Deputies seized a stolen pistol that was found inside the home, fired cartridge cases and an unfired cartridge that was found in the yard.

Warrants were given to Blair Friday morning. His bond was denied by a magistrate.

“What happened yesterday afternoon makes absolutely no sense,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Blair is charged with firing multiple shots at two vehicles occupied by a total of ten people including five children. It is amazing and fortunate that no one was injured by the gunfire. Our deputies got to the scene and secured it, which prevented Blair from escaping. We are glad that his bond was denied.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372