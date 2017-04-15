Former Mayor Partick Cannon comes back to Charlotte through the airwaves Local News Former Mayor Partick Cannon comes back to Charlotte through the airwaves "I apologize; I apologize and ask for your forgiveness today for the hurt," Former Mayor Patrick Cannon said.

Patrick Cannon has made it back to the public through radio waves. His new show called "At The Table With Cannon" aired on Saturday morning through Old School's 105.3.

Cannon started the broadcast by tackling, in his words, the elephant in the room: the bribes he took from Undercover FBI Agents.

"While I know basically that people have drawn lots of theories around that episode, I can only tell you that what I did was wrong and not in keeping with my character over the years that I've served in office but for my role. I took full responsibility for it then and I will take full responsibility for it now,” Cannon said.

His show aired for an hour Saturday morning talking about the state of Charlotte and surrounding areas

From police shootings, the riots, to empowering young children.

Many called the show, from local activists to regular people, sharing their thoughts and solutions.

"Come together as one, that's what the disconnect is not coming together as one and that's why we are seeing this trend we are seeing 29 murders in Charlotte the first 4 months of 2017, that's heart breaking," One caller said.

Also, many telling cannon they were happy to have him back.

"I really want to welcome you back with all my heart and all my love and I do truly forgive you. I commend you for moving on," A caller said.

FOX 46 Charlotte waited close to two hours at Old School 105.3 to speak with Cannon, while he went in, he went out another door to avoid media.

Next Saturday, local media outlets have been invited to his show to take video of Cannon during the show and interview him about his show.