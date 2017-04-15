Rowan County family of 4 killed in crash on I-77 in WV

A family from Rowan County was killed in a wreck on I-77 in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County in West Virginia.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday near Exit 22 and involved a tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle.

Officials reported that the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it crossed the median and hit an SUV.

There were four people in the family, David Gilley, his wife Christine and their two children, Grace and Jack.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Sources say the family was on the way to Ohio to visit family members.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

The following information was taken from FOX 11.