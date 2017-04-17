Bicyclist hit by public safety vehicle in southeast Charlotte Local News Bicyclist hit by car in southeast Charlotte A bicyclist was transported to the hospital early Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after authorities say the person was struck by a public safety vehicle.

- A bicyclist was transported to the hospital early Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after authorities say the person was struck by a public safety vehicle.

The incident happened at 4:40 a.m. Monday, April 17 in the 4900 block of Randolph Road located between Sharon Amity and Sardis. The area was shut down in both directions due to the crash.

The bicyclist was transported by Medic to CMC-Main for treatment.

Bicyclist hit on Randolph Rd between Sardis and Sharon Amity. The rider was taken to CMC main with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/O9sUNA2aUO — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 17, 2017

https://t.co/KbJArFP88g

UPDATE-Randolph Rd CLOSED near Rutledge Ave, btw Sharon Amity Rd & Sardis Rd.. ALT- Consider Providence Rd/NC 16 — Chuck Roads (@ChuckRoadsFox46) April 17, 2017

No word on cause of the accident, or if anyone will be charged.