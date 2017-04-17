Bicyclist hit by public safety vehicle in southeast Charlotte

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 06:37AM EDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 08:50AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A bicyclist was transported to the hospital early Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after authorities say the person was struck by a public safety vehicle. 

The incident happened at 4:40 a.m. Monday, April 17 in the 4900 block of Randolph Road located between Sharon Amity and Sardis. The area was shut down in both directions due to the crash.

The bicyclist was transported by Medic to CMC-Main for treatment.

No word on cause of the accident, or if anyone will be charged. 

