Man connected to Skills Biz Center armed robbery faces more charges

- A man accused of robbing a local Charlotte business at gunpoint now faces additional charges in two more robberies, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Tyree Belk, 27, is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of second-degree trespassing, and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

Officers said Belk is still in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and will be served the additional warrants in jail.

Belk is accused of robbing the Nick’s Arcade on S. Tryon Street on Saturday, February 18 and the Top Dawg Sweapstakes on Thursday, March 2. No one was injured in these robberies.

Belk and Gina Cathcart, 24, were taken into custody on April 11 for their involvement in the armed robbery of the Skills Biz Center. The business, located at 3627-A E. Independence Blvd., was robbed on April 10.

Both Belk and Cathcart were arrested following a traffic stop. The stolen business money, along with several firearms, were found in a hotel room Belk and Cathcart has been living in along Queen City Drive. Belk and Cathcart were charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy in this case.

Anyone with further information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.