WANTED: Police search for man in Prospect Dr. shooting

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 10:23AM EDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 10:31AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in March.

Darius Dion Danzy is wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting occurred on Sunday morning, March 26 in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danzy is asked to call the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) at 704.336.VCAT or 911.

 

 

