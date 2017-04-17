Police: Man shoots mom during Easter gathering in Chesterfield County

- Two people were transported to the hospital after a violent attack and shooting broke out during an Easter family celebration in Chesterfield County, authorities say.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the brawl happened at a home located along W Baker Street in Jefferson, SC, on Sunday, April 16.

Deputies believe an argument started between Jonathan Covington, 38, and Cory Miller. They said Miller left the home and returned shorty armed with a gun. It’s believed Covington got a weapon from the home to confront Miller, and that’s when Jay Villiuan Covington, 77, tried to stop the fight by stepping between the two and was caught in the line of fire.

The 77-year-old woman was struck once in the stomach.

During the fight deputies say they believe Jonathan Covington was stabbed in the eye, possibly by Ronell Avinger, 33, who is his nephew.

Both Jay and Jonathan Covington were transported to CMC-Main in Charlotte for treatment.