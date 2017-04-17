Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in Bessemer City park

BESSEMER CITY, NC (FOX 46) - Newly released surveillance video shows what happened during an attack at a Bessemer City park involving an assault rifle.
Bessemer City police released the surveillance video of the February beating on Monday.
The surveillance video shows a group of men running up to another group playing on a basketball court in the park on S. 14th Street. A man with a rifle runs onto the court with two other people and stomps on and punches a victim multiple times.
The man was assaulted a few feet from children who were on a playground and a center where 100 seniors were playing bingo, according to investigators with the Bessemer City Police Department
Police said McMiller was in possession of an Anderson AM-15 rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine. They said he was driving a black Infiniti G37 with North Carolina license plate EJV-8893.
McMiller and Meeks are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them, is advised not to approach them and to call police immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235.