Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in Bessemer City park

- Newly released surveillance video shows what happened during an attack at a Bessemer City park involving an assault rifle.

Bessemer City police released the surveillance video of the February beating on Monday.

The surveillance video shows a group of men running up to another group playing on a basketball court in the park on S. 14th Street. A man with a rifle runs onto the court with two other people and stomps on and punches a victim multiple times.

The man was assaulted a few feet from children who were on a playground and a center where 100 seniors were playing bingo, according to investigators with the Bessemer City Police Department

Dequan Rashud McMiller, 21, and Michael Meeks III, 21, have been charged with malicious secret assault and felony conspiracy for their involvement in the attacks, police said. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Police said the two men have Gastonia addresses, but might be living in the Charlotte area.