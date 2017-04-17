Man says I-77 construction debris totaled wife's car

- A Mooresville man says a piece of construction debris on Interstate 77 got caught under his wife's car and totaled her vehicle.

Jeff Schott says his wife was on her way to work in Charlotte when she heard a thud under her car.

"She pulled off the side of the road to investigate, was unable to locate exactly what the noise was, but when she got to work, she could see a hunk of steel hanging from underneath her car," Schott said.

At first glance, it might be hard to tell what exactly is stuck under the car, but when you see the pile of pavement markers along the road, it all makes sense.

Schott says the damage couldn't be fixed, totaling the car. Now he expects his insurance to skyrocket.

"You're talking about a claim of $30,000, so that impact is significant."

That's not all. Schott says there are about a dozen of the steel markers still out on the road.

North Carolina Department of Transportation says it picks up debris like the hunks of steel that totaled Schott's vehicle every other week along the Interstate 77 construction zone. However, the liability falls on Sugar Creek Construction, according to NCDOT.

Sugar Creek Construction, the company handling the project, tells drivers to contact the general contractor if their vehicle is damaged. Their number is 980-337-2399.

When FOX 46 Charlotte asked for more details, Interstate 77 Mobility partners replied that questions are determined on a case by case basis.