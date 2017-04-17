FOX 46 Charlotte, Omega Sports team up to get results for 11-year-old kidnapping victim

FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for a local girl who was kidnapped by her uncle after witnessing the murder of her grandparents.

Arieyana Forney is back at school at Hickory Grove Christian School. We teamed up with Omega Sports in Charlotte to help cheery her up.

Arieyana's grandparents, Curtis and Ruby Atkinson, were found shot to death in their east Charlotte home on April 2. Their son, Curtis Atkinson, Jr., has been charged with murder along with his girlfriend, Nikkia Cooper. The couple is accused of kidnapping Arieyana. The pair were arrested in Washington, DC.

Arieyana is currently staying with a friend's family from school. Students have emptied their pockets to help her, including one student who donated his Kohl's Christmas gift card to her.

If you would like to help get results for Arieyana, Dr. Quisenberry from Hickory Christian School has set up a fund for her. CLICK HERE to help!

