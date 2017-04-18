Crash shuts down part of Union Road in Gastonia

- A portion of Union Road in Gastonia closed down after a truck smashed into a power pole Tuesday morning.

More than 1,000 homes were without power in the surrounding area. Power was restored around 6:30 a.m.

Duke Energy told Fox 46 Charlotte that the outage was caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. This crash forcing Union Rd (NC 274) to be shut down in both directions between Lindsey Street & Beaty Road, just north of the state line.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Union Road is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon. Fox 46 Charlotte will bring you updates as they become available.