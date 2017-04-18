WANTED: Daniel Mekonen

- Daniel Abraham Mekonen is wanted for two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Damage to Property, and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Mekonen was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

On April 17, 2017, Mekonen cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 7200 block of E. Independence Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Mekonen should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.