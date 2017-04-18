Man charged with murder in Catawba Co. shooting

- A Catawba County man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot another man to death Monday following an argument.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Eric Campbell has been charged in the death of Eric D. Goode.

Deputies say they found Goode dead about 4:20 p.m. Monday inside a home in the 3300 block of Hamlett Drive in Claremont with a gunshot wound. Investigators say Campbell had been with Goode, an argument started and Campbell shot Goode.

Authorities later arrested Campbell at his apartment in the 800 block of East 1st Street in Newton. He was charged with murder and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives say they seized two grams of meth, two long guns and three pistols from Campbell's apartment during his arrest.