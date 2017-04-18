VIDEO: Police on look out for gunman in Rock Hill QT robbery

- Police are searching for a man they said robbed a QT store at gun point early Tuesday morning in Rock Hill.

"It makes you second guess about stopping there. Where you are used to stopping there and feeling comfortable, now I won't. Matter of fact, when I do stop again, I’m going to actually stop with my husband with me," Frequent QT customer Angelia Allison said.

This is the QT that was robbed. Everyone is alright! Really hits close to home because I was here yesterday getting @QuikTrip snacks!! pic.twitter.com/fLEL03hAt6 — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 18, 2017

The robbery happened about 1:38 a.m. at the QT store, located at 1195 Riverview Road, according to Rock Hill police. The suspect came into the store, pointed a gun and demanded money from the register, police said.

The store clerk told investigators that she was warming food in the microwave when she turned and saw a black male wearing gray sweat pants and a black hoodie enter the store with a semiautomatic handgun. She said the suspect ran behind the counter and forced her to open the register. The clerk told police that the man forced her back to open the safe, but when he realized she could not open it, he had her lie on the ground and empty her pockets.

Police said the man took cash from the employee and a customer.

Vang Xhiong works at the Valero gas station across the street from the QT. He tells FOX 46 Charlotte it could've happen to him.

“Pretty shocking because we are just across the street. We open until 11 sometimes at night. I would just never expect QT to getting robbed," Valero store clerk Vang Xhiong said.

"With all the security they have, why would a place like that get robbed? Kind of scares me at this shop. We have plenty of security cameras but something can happen," Brandon Romine said.

Mad Vapes employee Brandon Romine says they have a lot of customers and QT employees that come to their shop often.

"We’ll look out for each other if we see something, I’m sure they'll do the same for us. We haven't talked about a situation like that, what would happen, but I’m sure when they come in now, we will talk about it," Romine said.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Surveillance video from the QT robbery. Police still searching for this man. Any information call Rock Hill Police. pic.twitter.com/SxUgVTcQ4D — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 18, 2017

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Rock Hill Police Department at 803-326-3860.