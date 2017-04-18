Theft suspects in custody after police chase into My. Holly

- Two people are in custody Tuesday after CMPD officers said the duo led them on a chase into Mt. Holly in a stolen vehicle taken during an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, April 16 in the parking lot of a Domino's Pizza located at 8510 Park Road.

The victim, Zachary Perlow, 36, told police two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint - taking his vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Prius C. The vehicle had cash, telephone equipment, and credit/debit cards inside.

As the suspects were fleeing the scene, they hit a parked unoccupied 2005 Chevrolet Equinox belonging to Lauren Dale, 25. The crash caused about $1,500 in damages.

Days later on Tuesday, April 18 CMPD officers began pursing the Prius on Interstate-77 near 4th Street due to a missing license plate. Police realized the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen on Sunday. A chase began and went into Mt. Holly.

The pursuit ended on Main Street in Mt Holly after stop sticks were deployed, police said.

The car pulled in to a McDonalds parking lot where a man and woman were arrested.

