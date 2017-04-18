Community mourns loss of veteran firefighter who died on-duty

- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Firefighter Michael Eric ‘Bubba’ Pennell who died in the line of duty on Monday, April 17 while working at Central Alexander Fire Department in Taylorsville.

Fire Fighter Pennell also worked as a telecommunicator for the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office – 911 Center.

He is survived by his wife Amy; his sisters, Nadine Plumley, Teresa Bumgarner and husband Randy; and Janet King and husband, Denver; a niece Jessie Plumley Reeves; and nephews, Steven Ester, Jason Bumgarner, Darren Bumgarner, and Nathan King. He is also survived by his father and mother in law Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Mecimore, and all his friends and colleagues in the Alexander County Emergency Services.

On Saturday, Fire Fighter Pennell’s family, Central Alexander Fire Department and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office will honor his life and service to the community. The family will receive friends at Millersville Baptist Church on April 22, 2017 from 1:00 until 3:45 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The detailed processional route will be released in the coming days. Emergency services agencies will be permitted to stand along the processional route and emergency apparatus will participate in the actual procession.