Sexual assault reported at Plaza-Midwood massage studio

- Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a massage and yoga studio in Plaza-Midwood.

The police report obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte said the alleged sexual assault happened at a place called Okra. The report said it happened on April 7 but the victim just filed the report on Tuesday, April 18.

#BREAKING A woman says she was sexually assaulted at a popular Plaza Midwood yoga studio. Reported incident happened April 7. pic.twitter.com/59XuGQxfOP — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) April 18, 2017

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke to someone who works at the business who said they are unaware of the police report - and that the owner is out of town.

