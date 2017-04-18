Sexual assault reported at Plaza-Midwood massage studio

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a massage and yoga studio in Plaza-Midwood. 

The police report obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte said the alleged sexual assault happened at a place called Okra. The report said it happened on April 7 but the victim just filed the report on Tuesday, April 18. 

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke to someone who works at the business who said they are unaware of the police report - and that the owner is out of town. 

