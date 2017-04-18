Car meet interrupted by gun shots in University City Local News Car Meet Interrupted by Gun Shots in University City A car meet up was interrupted by what some bystanders believer were gunshots in University City Sunday night.

- A car meet up was interrupted by what some bystanders believer were gunshots in University City Sunday night.

The incident took place in the Mallard Pointe Shopping Center lot across from UNC Charlotte.



One bystander captured the chaos on his cell phone and hopes sharing it may help prevent another incident from happening.



"Never seen anyone have a gun or pull a gun or anything," said Joshua Lear. "Not at any of the car meets I've been to."



But fighting and yelling at one of those car meets Sunday quickly became much more.



"I was shocked to know someone shot a gun," said Lear. "Especially over my head at that."



On a calm, cool spring day-- it's hard to imagine that gun shots could ring out in this same spot.



"I have screenshots that show a muzzle flash," he said. "It's definitely a gun shot -- I'm 100 percent on that."



Joshua Lear was taking video of vehicles driving in and out, when everything began to escalate.



"He stopped the car and they were fussing," he said. "A lot of people crowded around and a guy in the backseat got out with his gun-- and fired a shot."



That's when he stopped recording.



"They pulled out and went here to the main highway on North Tryon and fired three more rounds out of the car as well."



It's something he doesn't want to see happen again.



"Usually car meets aren't like this," said Lear. "These aren't things we see. It's a little shocking to me how a simple argument can escalate that fast in under a minute-- someone pulling a gun."



Luckily, no one was injured.