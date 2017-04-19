60-year-old arrested in connection to east Charlotte Family Dollar robbery

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery and shooting at east Charlotte Family Dollar last November.

Lester Lee Artis, 60, was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the case, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on November 15 at the Family Dollar located at 1437 East Sugar Creek Road. Officers said they found a man who worked at the store inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

CMPD said the initial investigation indicates that the employee was shot during the course of the robbery. Police said two suspects entered the Family Dollar, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the business before fleeing the scene on foot.

Artis was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police continue to search for the second suspect in the case.