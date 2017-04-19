Pair wanted in Bessemer City park assault in custody

- Two men wanted in connection with an attack at a Bessemer City park involving an assault rifle in February are in custody, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Dequan McMiller and Michael Meeks, both 21, were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Gaston County Jail on charges of malicious secret assault and conspiracy. Their bonds have been set at $150,000.

The assault happened in February at a park on S. 14 Street. Surveillance video of the assault released on Monday shows a group of men running up to another group playing on a basketball court. A man with a rifle runs onto the court with two other people and stomps on and punches a victim multiple times.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in Bessemer City park

The man was assaulted a few feet from children who were on a playground and a center where 100 seniors were playing bingo, according to investigators with the Bessemer City Police Department.

Police said McMiller was in possession of an Anderson AM-15 rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235.