New law addresses Charlotte's radar gap

- Legislation addressing Charlotte's lack of adequate weather radar coverage has been signed into law.

President Trump signed the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act on Tuesday, which includes provisions to improve the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's weather research and forecasting programs. The law specifically addresses potentially dangerous gaps in radar coverage in Charlotte and other areas of the United States.

The legislation passed the U.S. Senate unanimously in late March, and then passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously on April 4th.

The act sets into motion a 180-day study by the Commerce Department, after which the organization will have 90 days to submit a plan to fix the radar gap.