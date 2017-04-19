Increased security at Charlotte elementary school after threat posted online Local News Increased security at E. Charlotte elementary school after threat posted online Increased security at an east Charlotte elementary school after someone posted videos online ‘threatening war' against the school.

The assistant principal was made aware of the threats on Monday and immediately called police. CMPD said in the videos someone threatens war against the school and there would be ‘blood in the streets.’

Teachers, staff and students left Reedy Elementary School Wednesday afternoon under the watch of extra security.

A police report filed Monday details a video posted by someone on several social media sites threatening violence. In a note sent to parents, the assistant principal said the threats were being made by an adult that has no association with the school.

Some parents picking up their kids Wednesday said they weren’t aware of the threat.

“I am going to call the school and see what is going on because right now I haven’t checked any of my emails so I would have appreciated a phone call or something because I don’t check my email like that,” one parent said.

While CMPD continues to investigate the threats, security has been stepped up at the school. Police said the threats were made to the school in general and there isn’t a specific threat against any teacher or student.

Email sent to parents from the school:

"Good afternoon Reedy Creek families,



This is assistant principal Robin Lyles. Keeping you aware of incidents which affect the school is important to me. You may see news stories about a social media threat to the school. The adults making the threats are not associated with Reedy Creek. Students and staff have been safe and instruction has been continuing as normal. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating these threats. Safety and security of the school is important. For that reason, we have extra security patrolling the school. Thank you for your continued support of our school! Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 980-343-6480."