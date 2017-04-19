CAUGHT ON CAM: Family pleads for accused stalker to "move on" Local News CAUGHT ON CAM: Family pleads for accused stalker to "move on" An accused stalker is caught on camera pacing around the porch of his victim for three hours in the middle of the night in Union County.

Family of the victim said they’re not just walking circles with the stalker but with the court system as well.

“The best moments are not captured on camera or pictures," the accused stalker said to the camera.

Logan Ursini, 21, was captured on surveillance video pacing on the front porch of a 20-year-old woman he is accused of stalking. The video is dated from January 14, 2017. He is seen pacing from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Ursini has been arrested three times for stalking the same girl.

“She’s extremely worried for her own life and so am I," her father said to FOX 46 Charlotte.

The woman’s father said Ursiny, who went to school with his daughter and never had any sort of relationship with her, came to their house in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve to see her.

“Never were friends, never were acquaintances,” he said.

The father said the accused stalker showed up to their house on Christmas Eve, asking to see the girl. The next day, things got worse.

The family woke up to a Bible on display, turned to the story of Jesus and Mary Magdalene. Just like the story, he left an alabaster jar, which Mary used to pour perfume on Jesus’ feet. He left a pair of Birkenstock sandals along with wine and other keepsakes.

“He has said many times that he is a new Jesus or a second-coming Jesus," the father said.

Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they're closely following these incidents.

“The family needs to know that they have a right to protect themselves,” Underwood said.

“As a man and as a father, I feel that my hands are pretty much tied," the 20-year-old's father said.

The father said it’s not the sheriff’s office but the judicial system he’s frustrated with.

He said the judge will not order a lengthy distance that Ursini has to keep from his daughter since they live in a small town and probably visit the same places. Instead, the judge only issued a direct no contact order.

“The court process and the laws that are in place do not protect the victims at all,” the father explained.

It’s an order Ursini continues to break.

“She’s always looking over her shoulder,” the father explained.

Since he’s been visiting the young woman's porch, FOX 46 Charlotte decided to visit his.

“I’m calling the cops, get the f&$k out of here right now,” Ursini yelled at FOX 46 Charlotte’s crew when they stopped by his home.

The sheriff’s office said FOX 46 Charlotte was doing nothing wrong. The station doesn’t have prior stalking charges and was parked on a public road.

The 21-year-old man penned a letter on Christmas Day apologizing to the family saying, “I am not perfect, nor will I ever be.”

But he keeps coming back and family said there’s no ill will against him, but it’s time to walk away.

“I’ve been living in this community for 18 years and never once have I worried about locking my door or my windows or my car or needed a security system,” the father said.

Since Ursini has stalking arrests with pending misdemeanor stalking charges, the new charges are now felonies.