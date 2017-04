Strong armed robbery reported outside SouthPark Mall Local News Strong armed robbery reported outside SouthPark Mall Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for the person behind a strong armed robbery at SouthPark Mall.

Officers said it happened just outside the Nordstrom's parking lot. This is the second time this month there's been an incident at the mall.

Last Thursday, someone fired a gun outside the entrance of the Neiman Marcus.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.