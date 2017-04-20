Former Charlotte officer found dead in Mooresville

Mooresville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man believed to be in the Mooresville area.

Michael Scott Bell, 40, of Mooresville last made contact with his family around 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 19. He is believed to be risk due to recent health issues. Bell was last seen wearing a polo type shirt and khaki pants.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed that Bell is a former officer with the department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.