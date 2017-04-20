Top 20 safest cities in North Carolina according to Safewise, Did yours make the list?

- Safewise released the top 20 safest cities in North Carolina and many are towns that surround Charlotte. Did your town/city make the list?

1. Pinehurst

2. Waxhaw

3. Holly Springs

4. Trent Woods

5. Havelock

6. Stallings

7. Davidson

8. Cary

9. Valdese

10. Woodfin

11. Black Mountain

12. Wendell

13. Cornelius

14. Fletcher

15. Morrisville

16. Leland

17. Gibsonville

18. Huntersville

19. Mint Hill

20. Winterville

Every city on this list has a lower violent crime rate than the national average, making North Carolina 24th safest state in the country.

Yes, lower crime rates can make a town safer but is that the only requirement for a city to earn the "safest" title? We asked people who live here.

"I think it's a great place to live and raise your family. It's a very active community, very safe. There is always people out and about and things to do lots of security if you need it," Huntersville resident Randi Lang said.

"It’s such a small knit community and we are really good with interacting with each other." Huntersville resident Ciara Delgado said.

Many are so involved with their community through their HOA’s or even social media groups and with so many activities in their area, people can't help but bond with each other.

"It’s just that mindset, you want to be involved with everything in your community, you want to get to know the people," Delgado said.

So then we traveled to number 2 on the list, Waxhaw, and found some similar answers.

"They have a vested interest in making it nicer, safer. It's a very gentile area to live," Waxhaw Resident Shaun Riney said.

"People really still watch out for each other. I think that's why they move here. They come and they learn that people are really friendly and they wave, and stop and talk and speak with you," Jamie Ashley

Really, many who spoke to FOX 46 Charlotte say it's the concrete jungle of major cities that makes small town charm and safety so appealing.

You see the entire list, rank and crime rates here at www.safewise.com.