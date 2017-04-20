Eastway MS put on modified lockdown as a precaution after threat

For the second day in a row, CMS administrators are dealing with a threat against one of their schools.

The latest threat was written on the wall inside a bathroom at Eastway Middle School.

Parents tell FOX 46 Charlotte they were not informed of this threat until hearing it from their kids when they picked them up Thursday afternoon. CMS said the threat wasn't credible but they still took precautions on Thursday.

All was quiet Thursday outside Eastway Middle School. Blinds were shut, police stationed outside. Extra precautions were put in place after graffiti alluding to Columbine High School was found in a girls bathroom.

In a letter to staff the principal said, "In order to be proactive, I decided to heighten our vigilance and reduce chances of a disruption to the school day by limiting student movement and increasing adult supervision."

"I just don't get that vibe that some kid was going to show up here and do something really crazy. I think it's just somebody pulling a very sick prank," one parent said.

A CMS officials said the threat wasn't deemed credible, but a modified lockdown was put in place as a precaution. Parents picking up their kids Thursday said they found out about the incident from students, not school staff.

"I mean, what are they going to do call me on the phone? I don't expect them to do that," another said.

As for safety the rest of the year...

"I can only assume as education professionals and with law enforcement's involvement that they will figure out something to do between now and the end of the school year."

Thursday marks 18 years since the Columbine High School shooting. As for the threat made on Thursday, it's not connected to one made on social media at Reedy Creek Elementary.