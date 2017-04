FBI raid at home on Lake Wylie Local News FBI raid at home on Lake Wylie FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more about an FBI raid at a home on Lake Wylie.

- FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more about an FBI raid at a home on Lake Wylie.

Members of the FBI along with local authorities were at a Lake Wylie home for most of the morning. Our cameras caught agents removing boxes from the home on Island Forks Road.

Neighbors said the couple in the home have only lived there for about two months.

The FBI isn't commenting on the investigation.