Man facing murder charges in connection to Rock Hill shooting Local News Man facing murder charges in connection to Rock Hill shooting Rock Hill police have arrested a man for murder in connection to a deadly shooting reported last week.

Brandon McMoore, 25, is accused of shooting Darryl Stewart inside his home along Carolina Avenue.

McMoore appeared in court earlier on Thursday where he was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.