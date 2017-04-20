Woman assaulted and robbed at South Park Mall Local News Woman assaulted and robbed at South Park Mall Punched, robbed and assaulted -- that according to a police report from a 56-year-old Charlotte woman says happened to her Wednesday afternoon at South Park Mall.

CMPD says the crime took place at the Nordstrom parking deck just after 2 p.m.

"It's a vulnerable situation and that's why attackers look for that situation where they have people just got done shopping and the last thing on their mind is potentially getting attacked," said Andre Herbert, defense instructor at FTF Charlotte.

Andre Herbert has been teaching self defense to men and women at FTF Charlotte for a decade.

He says in this situation at that time of the day the robbery took place isn't necessarily uncommon.

"A lot of people feel really comfortable because it's daylight, they're in public, they feel safe, nothing can happen. Unfortunately, that's not necessarily true," said Herbert.

According the police report the victim estimates around $27,000 worth of items were stolen from her--- including a 3.5 carat diamond ring.

Herbert says there's a number of things you can try to do prevent an attack happening to you including staying off your cell phone.