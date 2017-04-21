CMPD partners with Chick-fil-A for 'Cop on Top' event

Posted:Apr 21 2017 09:37AM EDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 09:54AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departmentand Chick-Fil-A are partnering together to host a “Cop on Top” event to benefit the North Carolina Special Olympics.

This Cop on Top event will take place at the Carolina Pavilion Chick-fil-A located at 9801 South Boulevard on Friday, April 21 between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. 

The Cop on Top events help to support nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes in North Carolina. 

