LaSalle Street northbound ramp to I-77 closing for construction

- As crews continue working on construction of the I-77 Express Lanes near uptown Charlotte, the LaSalle Street northbound ramp is planned to close on Wednesday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. (weather permitting) and will remain closed for approximately 12 months, according to Sugar Creek Construction.

SCC said once work is completed around the LaSalle Street northbound ramp, a longer, dedicated lane originating from this ramp will be in place allowing drivers to continue traveling from the ramp to I-85 northbound or to safely merge into I-77 northbound.

"Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, work zone signs and detour signs, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely," Sugar Creek Construction said in a written release.

Once the project is complete, dedicated express lanes will run adjacent to the existing general purpose lanes. The number of general purpose lanes will remain the same as today. Drivers will have the choice of using the express lanes to avoid travel delays, the general purpose lanes or a combination of both, Sugar Creek Construction said.

Vehicles with three or more occupants (including the driver) and equipped with a transponder may use the express lanes for free, they said. The full 26-mile project is slated to be completed in 2018.