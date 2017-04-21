Kannapolis Middle School students honor teen killed in January with memorial Local News Kannapolis Middle School students honor Teen killed with Memorial Braden White and Jordan Anthony have trouble expressing what they're feeling when it comes to talking about their friend Anthony Frazier

- Braden White and Jordan Anthony have trouble expressing what they’re feeling when it comes to talking about their friend Anthony Frazier

"Sad and mad, he would always bring you up. He was that type of person. He was just great in all types of ways," Jordan Anthony said.

"He’s my friend. He’s like my brother. He died," Braden White said.

Frazier was shot in the head and killed back in January while sitting in a car in east Charlotte.

Related: Two arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier

While they can't bring him back, the two Kannapolis Middle School students chose to use a school assignment to tackle some tough subjects that have been hitting close to home.

"We're doing gun violence and racism," Anthony said.

“It grew out of a project that we are doing in our language arts class. The whole eighth grade is doing it. We are asking students to look at issues in the community that matter to them," Kannapolis Middle School teacher Steve Fulton said.

White and Jordan started asking questions about gun violence and race issues to help find solutions.

“What they both have in common is that when people come together and talk to each other and stand united against something, that it brings the community closer together and work to make these problems less of a problem," Fulton said.

A cookout with a silent auction sounded like a good way to bring the community together to stand united and raise funds for a memorial for Frazier that will go in the new gym at Kannapolis Middle School.

While they know they don't have all the answers, they are making sure people don't forget that Anthony Frazier didn't need to die and that the community can stand together against the violence.

The auction was only for today but you can still help donate by buying t-shirts they have made in honor of Frazier. You can buy a shirt by clicking here.