Police search for rape suspect in Union County Local News Police search for rape suspect in Union County Police are on the hunt for a man they say raped a teenage girl.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for Luis Alberto Cruz-Rojas, 29. Investigators said he assaulted a teen victim on more than one occasion - one time even assaulting the victim's mother before leaving.

Cruz-Rojas left the area operating a late 1990s - early 2000s model Ford Explorer with an unknown tag number.

If you know the whereabouts of Cruz-Rojas you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.