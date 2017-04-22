Debate over Confederate Flag continues at York County Courthouse Local News Debate over Confederate Flag continues at York County Courthouse The debate to return the Confederate Flag and other confederate items returned to downtown York Saturday afternoon as Sons of Confederate Veterans looked to keep the pressure on county officials to restore those items back inside the building.

"Today was a day to let the Clerk of Court, David Hamilton, know that for the removal of these historical items -- the confederate flag, the portraits of our great General Robert E. Lee, General Thomas Jackson is breaking the law according the Heritage Act of 2000," said Kirk Carter the Camp Commander with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

When the renovated courthouse re-opened earlier in the year, the flag and pictures of said Generals weren't placed back into the building --- instead those items were moved to a historical museum --- upsetting those who say it's a clear violation of the Heritage Act.

"We will not give up. We will see that the law is abided by," said Carter.

Amongst the crowd there were a handful of people not in favor of the day's cause.

"I could feel a lot of animosity here when I showed up," said a lady in protest of the rally. "I've done a lot of research on the history of slavery and the symbolizing with the KKK with this flag and i hate it," she added.

And although the group rallying to restore their confederate items feels they've been let down by elected officials so far, there's confidence they'll soon get their way.

"I have under the greatest source that these items will be going back really soon," said Carter.