2 dead after sweeper truck crashes on I-77

Posted:Apr 23 2017 12:56PM EDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 12:56PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 77 in Mecklenburg County.

 According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a sweeper truck from Major Cleaning Inc. was heading southbound on Interstate 77 when it veered right off the road and into some trees near Sunset Road. Two men were killed on impact.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Officials said the crash happened sometime overnight and was seen by motorists after daybreak. 

