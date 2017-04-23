Salvation Army Center of Hope needs help housing homeless families

-

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is facing a major hurdle as the homeless population rises. They turn at least a dozen women away daily, because they don’t have enough room.

As the summer approaches, finding enough beds becomes even more difficult. "Families have been living doubled up all school year and now that school is out and the kids are home all day so our numbers peak,” said Deronda Metz, Director of the Center of Hope.

The Salvation Army has made strides in ending veteran and chronic homelessness but they are seeing increases with families. "So just reaching out to the faith community asking between the months June through November could they be able to help us with sheltering some single women so we'll be able to make space for our women and children here at the Salvation Army Center of Hope," said Metz.

About 400 women and are taken in every day, many escaping domestic violence, others simply can't afford rising rent costs. Jane Campbell from Davidson College Presbyterian Church thinks everyone has the ability to help. "What can you do to help the person to your right, the person to your left, see what you can do; sometimes you don't even realize the riches that you have that can help someone less fortunate,” said Campbell.

A major component is teaming up for resources. "In some faith communities they may have a building where they can house folks overnight another faith community might not be able to do that but they've got volunteers that could come and bring meals or some could do laundry for the folks,” said Campbell.

One point was clear, it's going to take a coordinated effort to get women and families off the street this summer. "In the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, 50 out of 50 in major areas for economic mobility so we have to break the cycle of homelessness generation to generation,” said Campbell.