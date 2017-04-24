Heavy rainfall in Mecklenburg County causes 60,000 without power

- Heavy rainfall in the area resulted in thousands of power outages Monday morning. More than 63,000 homes in Mecklenburg County lost power around 5:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy crews expect to have power restored by 5 p.m. Downed trees are to blame after 3-4 inches of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours damaging power lines.

In the Ballantyne area, a massive tree fell on Marvin Road between Johnston and Kingsley View Drive causing closures throughout the morning, and leaving more than 1,100 homes without power.

First on @FOX46News I'm live in Ballantyne where parts of Marvin RD shut down at Johnston RD because of massive tree that fell overnight pic.twitter.com/lTo015TOkh — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) April 24, 2017

Pharr Mill Road in Huntersville was blocked in both directions in the 7600 block near Paul Linker Place due to bridge flooding.

In Cabarrus County, almost 2,400 customers were without power, due to fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment.

Viewers in the Fox 46 Charlotte area need to be aware of rivers, streams, and creeks that are affected by the heavy rains. Mallard Creek made it to the flood stage Monday morning, and more heavy rain is expected throughout the day Monday. Rocky River is also closed to flood stage and South Fork Catawba River is expected to crest above flood stage later Monday night.

A Flood Warning is in effect, according to the National Weather Service for urban areas and small streams in southwestern Rowan County until 6:30 p.m. Monday. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union Counties until 4:30 p.m Monday, then Gaston County Flash Flood Warning from 1:30 p.m. Monday until 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling over the area around 6:30 a.m. The heavy rain will cause flooding. 1-2 inches of rain is likely over the next 12-24 hours.