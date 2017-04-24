Man wanted in connection to deadly November shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is wanted in connection to the murder of another man in west Charlotte last November.
Deon Davis was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a parking lot along the 2800 block of West Blvd. on Saturday, November 11, 2016, police said.
A woman, who was also inside the car, had been shot in the hand.
Homicide detectives announced they’ve identified Jadarius Irving McCall, 26, as a suspect in this case.
Anyone with information regarding McCall’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 704-336-VCAT (8228) or 911. McCall is considered armed and dangerous.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.