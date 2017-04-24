Massive tree falls on home in Elizabeth neighborhood Local News Massive tree falls on home in Elizabeth neighborhood The aftermath of the heavy rain was on display in the Elizabeth neighborhood Monday.

"It sounded almost like a garbage can falling over, so I didn't think much about it until two fire trucks pulled up and lit up the entire house," Virginia Scheer said.

A neighbor house-sitting said she heard the tree come down around 1 a.m. Monday.

"I could only see the top of the house was damaged but it looks like there were a lot more exterior damage this morning. I didn't realize it uprooted that much," she said.

It's because of the heavy rain a tree removal specialist said situations like this aren't too uncommon.

"Very common like that and so much water fell, the bottom just got weak on it."

And with more rain on the way throughout Monday evening, the potential of more trees falling is unlikely.

"My neighborhood has a lot of trees falling like this, so I'm used to when a storm comes sleeping downstairs and moving the cars. This isn't too abnormal for me."

A person close to the family said most of the damage done to the house was done to the top front. The husband and wife were sleeping in the back room and are OK.