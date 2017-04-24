Drivers ignore 'road closed for flooding' signs in Cabarrus County Local News Drivers ignore road closed for flooding signs in Cabarrus County The 'road closed' signs are up about a quarter of a mile down from the flooding to warn drivers to turn around, but they're not listening.

Despite the danger, people are still trying to get across.

Local Eric Matthew didn't believe our crew when he decided to take his big-wheeled pickup through the flooded, closed off road anyway.

"I've seen people...water come up over their hood and they just stop in the middle of it, and the cars drowned out just stuck out there."

Within minutes Matthew was backing out of the water, stating it wasn't worth it.

"It's a lot deeper than I thought it was," he said.

Matthew wasn't the only one testing the waters. Over and over again, FOX 46 Charlotte saw all kinds of trucks Monday, including box trucks, driving over flooded roads in Cabarrus County.

"We don't want the people to be in danger and we don't want to put our emergency service personnel in danger."

If someone get stuck in the water and has to be rescued, that can cause major problems for emergency workers by tying up crews trying to respond to other emergencies.

"You don't know when something is going to happen and what type of incident is going to happen that would reduce our resources, and we have more than one road that is flooded in the county when we have heavy rains."

So even if the water recedes - as long as the signs are up - rescue crews said they should be a warning.

"We could have a downpour that could end up taking the few roads that we've had covered that have now receded, and they could be flooded again."

Cabarrus County dispatch said Pharr Mill Road in Harrisburg is still closed due to flooding. The rain isn't supposed to stop until noon Tuesday.