I-77 lanes reopen after overnight tractor trailer crash

CORNELIUS, NC (FOX 46) - An overnight crash involving a tractor trailer closes part of I-77 southbound overnight in Cornelius early Tuesday morning.
The wreck caused the left lane of I-77 SB, near exit 28 Catawba Avenue, to be closed until almost 6:00 a.m.
The truck driver lost control around midnight, hit a sign, then crashed into a concrete barrier causing damage in the construction zone.
Drivers traveling on I-77 southbound were made to exit the interstate at exit 30 and were rerouted.
No word on injuries.
I'm live alongside I-77 where we know a tractor trailer crashed into concrete barricades near exit 28 in Cornelius. Details on @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/2gUOExiqG3— Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) April 25, 2017