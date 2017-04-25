I-77 lanes reopen after overnight tractor trailer crash

-

The wreck caused the left lane of I-77 SB, near exit 28 Catawba Avenue, to be closed until almost 6:00 a.m.

The truck driver lost control around midnight, hit a sign, then crashed into a concrete barrier causing damage in the construction zone.

Drivers traveling on I-77 southbound were made to exit the interstate at exit 30 and were rerouted.

No word on injuries.