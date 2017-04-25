Man arrested after SWAT situation north of uptown Charlotte

- A man is in custody following a SWAT situation that caused police to block a neighborhood road north of uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Officers responded about 10:27 p.m. to the 1900 block of St. Mark Street to locate Demont Forte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Forte was wanted on outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, assault and communicating threats.

Officers attempted to make contact with Forte, but they said he refused to come out of his residence.

Officers closed St Mark Street near Mitchell Street around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday and called the SWAT team to help extract the barricaded man. Forte has been arrested over forty times, which include numerous violent and drug related offenses. He was also arrested for Murder in April 1992, according to CMPD. As a precaution, nearby residents were relocated.

After a standoff with SWAT and speaking with Negotiators, the SWAT Team entered the residence and located Forte inside and took him into custody. Forte will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office upon completion of an interview.