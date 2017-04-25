Lincolnton Man Arrested in October 2016 Break-in and Larceny

A Lincolnton man has been arrested in connection with the break-in and larceny from a home in the 4800 block of Maiden Highway in October 2016.

On October 31, 2016 deputies were dispatched to the residence after the homeowner had discovered someone used a ladder to break into the home through a back bedroom window. Stolen in the break-in were a Nikon camera and lens, two flat screen TVs, and electronic equipment and games valued at approximately $2,300.

On November 1, 2016 the victim provided the investigating officers with serial numbers for the camera and lens. As the investigation continued Detective Kelly Paris discovered the camera has been pawned at a Gastonia Pawn Shop on October 31, 2016. The person who pawned the camera was identified a Shane Rashon Faw, 29, of Lincolnton, NC. Faw was charged with one felony count each of Breaking and Entering a Building, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Possession of Stolen Goods.

Detectives were unable to locate Faw who was entered NCIC as a wanted person. On April 20, 2017 Faw was arrested by Bessemer City Police on the charges. He was placed in the Gaston County Jail and released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.