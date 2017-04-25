Person airlifted to hospital after falling 25 feet in Huntersville

Posted:Apr 25 2017 04:14PM EDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 04:23PM EDT

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A person has been airlifted to a local hospital after falling 25 feet in Huntersville.

The incident happened in the 16100 block of Weatherly Lane. According to Medic, one person was being treated for life threatening injures and taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No further details have been released at this time. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories