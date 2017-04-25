Person airlifted to hospital after falling 25 feet in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A person has been airlifted to a local hospital after falling 25 feet in Huntersville.
The incident happened in the 16100 block of Weatherly Lane. According to Medic, one person was being treated for life threatening injures and taken to Carolinas Medical Center.
No further details have been released at this time.
*Weatherby Ln Update* Patient is with @MedCenterAir All Huntersville units have cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/j4s9CF8BCB— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 25, 2017