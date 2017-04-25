Man charged with making threats against Clover High School students

- A man is accused of making threats against a group of students who attend Clover High School.

Travis Montgomery Brown, 21, was arrested at his work after threatening the students on a Facebook Live post Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The threats were reported to the school resource officer and then the sheriff's office. Deputies say that Brown did not make a threat against the school itself, just the specific group of students.

Brown is charged with communicating threats with more charges pending-- up to 18 possible charges for each student who was threatened, according to the sheriff's office.