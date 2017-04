Lt. taken to hospital after car, tractor trailer collide in SW Charlotte [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Source: Wilma Caballero via Fresco Local News Lt. taken to hospital after car, tractor trailer collide in SW Charlotte A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police lieutenant was taken to the hospital after their car and a tractor trailer collided in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. and shutdown Beam Road in both directions, according to Charlotte Fire.

CMPD said at least two people, including the officer, were taken to the hospital. Police said the lieutenant received non-life threatening injuries.

Police said diesel fuel was leaking from the truck.